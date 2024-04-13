Reds play the White Sox leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -128, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 1-5 record in home games and a 2-11 record overall. The White Sox have a 1-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 3-1 record on the road and a 7-6 record overall. The Reds have a 6-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Korey Lee has a double, a home run and two RBI while hitting .318 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-35 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has two doubles, a triple and three RBI for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Reds: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.