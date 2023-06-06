X

Reds promoting 6-foot-5 SS prospect Elly De La Cruz for debut vs Dodgers

news
12 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds are promoting 6-foot-5 shortstop Elly De La Cruz to make his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are promoting 6-foot-5 shortstop Elly De La Cruz to make his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Reds announced Tuesday that they were calling up the 21-year-old from Triple-A, giving one of the minor league's most enticing talents his first big league test.

De La Cruz takes infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel’s roster spot. Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right knee injury. Senzel was a late scratch on Monday.

Baseball America ranks De La Cruz as the sport's third-best prospect, citing a tantalizing power-speed combination. He is hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 1.031 OPS with Triple-A Louisville this season.

Signed out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager, De La Cruz hit 28 homers and stole 47 bases across Class A and Double-A last year.

The Reds have surprisingly remained around the periphery of the NL wild-card race this season thanks to big contributions from young players. Rookie Matt McLain has hit .329 while filling in at shortstop, 23-year-old Hunter Greene has dominated at times and Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut Monday against Milwaukee.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Jack Kirsch, known for modesty and integrity, dies at 97
2
Miami University and TriHealth’s new $96M facility is a conglomerate of...
3
Airborne chemical drift threatens grapes on the vines at Ohio wineries
4
Award-winning Lebanon business, Jam and Jelly Lady, teaches canning...
5
Hamilton Pride festival today at Marcum Park
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top