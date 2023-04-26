Reds rally past Rangers for 2nd straight night, win 7-6

Martín Pérez pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings for Texas, allowing one unearned run on six hits, and Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Josh Smith homered to help the Rangers build their big lead. Josh Jung, who homered twice on Monday, added a two-run double in Texas' three-run fifth.

The Reds finished with 11 hits but have still gone eight straight games without a home run. Senzel went 3-for-4.

Luke Weaver lasted 5 2/3 innings for Cincinnati, allowing eight hits and six runs.

RAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Ezequiel Duran was hit on the left hand by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (right elbow strain) is scheduled to leave on Wednesday for Cincinnati’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, to focus on getting the soreness out, manager David Bell said on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 3.72 ERA) starts for the Rangers as they try to salvage the finale of the three-run series. Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.88) takes the mound for the Reds.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

