Reds rally to beat Red Sox 5-4, beat Boston in series for 1st time since '75 Fall Classic

Steer cleared the Green Monster with his eighth homer of the year to make it 5-3.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the bottom half, but Alex Young got Turner to ground out to short to end the threat. Duran's double made it 5-4 in the eighth, but Lucas Sims got Raimel Tapia on a lineout to center and then struck out Valdez to strand Duran at second.

FOR STARTERS

James Paxton allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out eight in five innings for Boston. He left with a 3-1 lead. Luke Weaver gave up three runs on seven hits, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings; he averted the loss when the Reds scored one in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie it.

UP NEXT:

The teams complete their three-game series on Thursday, with Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (5-2) facing Reds RHP Hunter Greene (1-4).

