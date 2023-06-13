Reds recover from Perez's tying homer in 9th, beat reeling Royals 5-4 in 10

Carlos Hernandez (0-4) took the loss for the Royals, who have lost 10 of 11. They are 0-3 in extra innings.

Kansas City jumped ahead on Michael Massey’s two-out, two-run double in the first. Massey had just two singles in 25 at-bats this month before doubling in each of his first two plate appearances.

Nick Pratto’s second-inning sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Fairchild got Cincinnati on the scoreboard, hammering the first pitch of the third 421 feet to left-center for his third homer.

The Reds tied it 3-all as Luke Maile and Friedl opened the sixth with consecutive doubles, chasing Royals starter Zack Greinke. He allowed three runs and six hits, striking out four with no walks.

Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver exited with two outs in the fifth, having allowed three runs on five hits and four walks.

Royals right fielder MJ Melendez threw out two runners trying for third base, helping curtail rallies in the first and seventh.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was designated for assignment and OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.40 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-10, 6.84) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP