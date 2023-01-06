Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 last year, losing 100 games for the first time since 1982.