Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

18 minutes ago
Mike Moustakas has been released by the Cincinnati Reds with $22 million remaining on his contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract.

The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali.

The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games for the Reds last season.

The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 last year, losing 100 games for the first time since 1982.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

