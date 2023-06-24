Reds release outfielder Will Myers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds released outfielder Wil Myers on Friday, three days after designating him for assignment.

Myers was designated on Tuesday after the team activated him from the 10-day injured list.

The Reds owe him about $4.19 million from the $7.5 million, one-year contract he agreed to on Dec. 22. An 11-year veteran, the 32-year-old had been out with a kidney stone and a left shoulder sprain. Myers hit .189 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games before he was sidelined.

Cincinnati had seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Because he has more than three years of service, Myers cannot be assigned outright to the minor leagues without his consent.

Myers was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 with Tampa Bay and an All-Star in 2016 with San Diego.