Reds rookie Chase Burns achieves strikeout milestones, but still seeks first big-league win

Burns became the second Cincinnati pitcher since 1900 with three straight games with at least 10 strikeouts on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he also allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings as the Dodgers posted a 5-2 victory.

“I feel like every start I'm kind of learning and getting better," said Burns, who is 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA. "I mean, the numbers don’t show, but you know, it’s been really fun to go through the process and learn.”

Burns — who had 10 strikeouts against the Dodgers — joined Raisel Iglesias as the only Reds pitchers with three straight double-digit strikeout outings.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burns is the eighth Major Leaguer age 22 or younger and the first since Pittsburgh's Oliver Perez in 2004 to post three straight 10-strikeout games since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

He's also the seventh rookie to do it in three straight games and the fifth big leaguer to have at least 10 punchouts in three of his first six games.

“We’re trying to build for the future with him and win now with him. I think the kid is doing a good job," Reds manager Terry Francona said.

Burns — the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB amateur draft — has faced some of the toughest lineups in the majors since being called up in late June. Two of his six starts have come against last year’s World Series participants. His debut was against the Yankees on June 24 and he faced the defending champion Dodgers on Monday night.

Burns’ second start was at Fenway Park in Boston as the Red Sox jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The 22-year old went only one-third of an inning and allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits.

“Yeah, it’s why I play the game, dream about playing (and) facing these guys like that, going against a lineup like that. So I’m having a lot of fun,” Burns said. “I’m blessed to be up here, and I just want to keep learning and get better.”

The one thing the Reds could help Burns with is run support. They have plated only four runs when he has been on the mound in his starts and in only one of his outings has he left with Cincinnati in the lead.

“You don’t have time to sit up here and learn slow, honestly," Burns said. "The boys want to playoff push, and I want to be a part of that, so I got to go out there and perform.”

Despite the record, Francona doesn't see any frustration from Burns.

“I think he’s fine. He’s a very mature kid or he wouldn’t be here,” Francona said.

It doesn't get easier for Burns. His next start is likely to be Saturday against the Atlanta Braves in the MLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway, where more than 85,000 tickets have been sold. The major league attendance record is 84,587 at old Cleveland Stadium on Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland faced the New York Yankees.

Burns played two seasons at the University of Tennessee and went to high school in Hendersonville, Tennessee, at Beech High School.

___

