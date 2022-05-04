BreakingNews
Have you seen father, son missing over a week?
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reds scratch Naquin, Senzel from lineup, put both on IL

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin grounds out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin grounds out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

news
8 minutes ago
The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The slumping Cincinnati Reds are piling up losses on and off the field.

The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

Star first baseman Joey Votto was added to the IL for COVID-19 on Tuesday, although manager David Bell said Votto hadn't tested positive at that point. Bell said Wednesday that Votto would likely be out for "more than a couple of days."

The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots.

Matt Reynolds and Alejo Lopez moved into Cincinnati’s starting lineup with Naquin and Senzel unavailable, while other players changed from their original positions.

The last-place Reds had lost seven straight and 18 of 19 heading into Wednesday’s game, dropping to 3-20.

There was one bit of good news for the Reds.

Right-hander Luis Castillo struck out seven and allowed three hits over 4 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday in his third rehabilitation appearance as he recovers from a shoulder strain. Bell said Castillo is expected to make his major-league season debut Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Padres won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Padres won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Padres won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

In Other News
1
Storm in Hamilton on Tuesday was not a tornado, NWS says
2
Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions
3
Springfield police: Sunday’s mass shooting ‘not random’
4
Springfield police investigating fatal mass shooting
5
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top