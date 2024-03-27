Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for extended period

“An exact timeline is still TBD as it has a wide range of possibilities. We hope to have Matt back this season,” Krall said in a statement Wednesday.

The 24-year-old McLain last played in a spring training game on March 17 and was hurt the following day while diving for a ball during a workout. Reds manager David Bell revealed the injury on March 20, the day Cincinnati acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from Toronto.

McLain hit. 290 with 16 homers, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases last year, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Cincinnati starts Thursday against Washington and also will be without third baseman Noelvi Marte, serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and center fielder T.J. Friedl, who has a broken right wrist.

The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India could see time at first, second, third and left field after playing exclusively at second in his first three seasons.

___

