Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yanks

1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are preparing to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns to start during their series against the New York Yankees this week.

Burns, a 22-year-old right-hander, has rapidly moved through the minor leagues after Cincinnati drafted him with the No. 2 pick last year from Wake Forest. Burns is 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts at three minor-league levels this year, including two with Triple-A Louisville.

“It’s kind of hard to come up with a reason why we shouldn’t,” Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “They tried to throw a lot at him. He just kind of handled everything.

The Reds’ rotation is short-handed after starters Hunter Greene and Wade Miley went on the injured list earlier this month.

Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against New York, and the 6-foot-3 Burns is in line to make his debut Tuesday.

“It’s another game, but it is a major league team, He’s going to have a lot of firsts, but he’s handled everything so far,” said Francona, whose team entered Sunday with a 39-38 record and in fourth place in the NL Central.

“And I think there’s an excitement, and, you know, I think the front office, they’re trying to help us win, and I think we appreciate that.”

Cincinnati also made a series of roster moves before Sunday’s game at St. Louis, recalling right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville and bringing back third baseman Jeimer Candelario (lumbar spine strain) from a three-week rehab assignment.

Right-hander Chase Petty was optioned to Louisville, and second baseman Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment.

The Cardinals recalled right-hander Gordon Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis and optioned right-hander Andre Granillo to Memphis.

