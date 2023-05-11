Reds shut out Mets, handing New York 5th straight series loss

After giving up two hits over six scoreless innings in his previous start against Colorado on May 5, Senga (4-2) threw 37 pitches while allowing five hits in Cincinnati’s four-run first inning, including four hits and a walk with two outs that produced all four runs. Kevin Newman capped the rally with a bases-loaded, two-run single. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the inning.

Senga regrouped to face the minimum nine batters over the next three innings before Steer’s two-out drive in the fifth. The Reds reached Senga for eight hits and five runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Friday’s starting pitcher at Washington remained to be determined, but manager Buck Showalter confirmed before Thursday’s game that it wouldn’t be RHP Max Scherzer, who was scratched from Tuesday’s start with neck spasms. “He threw from 90 feet today,” Showalter said. “He’s improving each day.”

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (left shoulder and bicep surgery) is scheduled to go to Louisville to continue taking live batting practice … RHP Fernando Cruz (right shoulder strain) is long tossing from 150 feet and will be with the team in Miami and Denver and is expected to make at least one rehab start before being activated, but no date has been determined.

UP NEXT

Mets: Showalter indicated that RHP Tyler McGill (3-2) could be Friday’s starter against the Washington Nationals. “We’re waiting to see how things shake out a little bit,” Showalter said.

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-1) is scheduled to face in Miami on Friday RHP Euly Pérez, who will be making his major league debut.

