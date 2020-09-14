X

Reds' Sonny Gray goes on injured list with strained back

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday because a strain in the right side of his mid-back, a move retroactive to Friday.

Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday,.

He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine starts but has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings after giving up just nine earned runs in 41 2/3 innings over his first seven.

Gray was an All-Star last year, going 11-9 with a 2.71 ERA in 31 starts in his first season with the Reds.

Cincinnati selected the contract of right-hander Sal Romano, who had been on the taxi squad. Romano had not appeared with the Reds this season but was 14-19 with a 5.17 ERA in 67 games over the previous three seasons.

