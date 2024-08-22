Reds SS De La Cruz becomes 5th player since 1901 with 20 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. became the fourth player to join the 20-homer, 60-stolen base club last season, when he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases.

Acuña became the first to do it since Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson in 1990. Henderson also did it in 1985 and 1986.

De La Cruz is the third Reds player on the list. Former Cincinnati star Eric Davis had 27 home runs and 80 stolen bases in 1986.

Reds great and Hall of Famer Joe Morgan had the first 20-homer, 60-steal season in majors history in 1973, hitting 26 homers and stealing 67 bases.

Morgan did it again in 1976, hitting 27 homers and stealing 60 bases.

