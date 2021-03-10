X

Reds star Joey Votto put on injured list at spring training

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) watches his run-scoring single hit to left field as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been put on the injured list for an indefinite period at spring training, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The team released no details of Votto's situation or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

