Reds start 4-game series against the Phillies

Cincinnati has a 4-7 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. The Reds have gone 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 4-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Phillies have gone 3-7 in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.