Reds take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

The Cincinnati Reds head into the matchup with the San Francisco Giants after losing three games in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds (68-66, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-63, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-10, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -164, Reds +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 38-30 record in home games and a 69-63 record overall. The Giants have a 42-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 37-32 in road games and 68-66 overall. The Reds are 43-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 19 home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 12-for-30 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .268 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

