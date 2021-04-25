Reds take 6-game skid into matchup with Cardinals

The Cardinals are 4-4 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has hit 26 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads the team with five, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Reds are 5-3 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .253 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the club with an average of .373.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-0. John Gant recorded his first victory and Andrew Knizner went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for St. Louis. Wade Miley took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeJong leads the Cardinals with five home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 11 extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.