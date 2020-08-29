X

Reds take advantage of wild Kimbrel, beat Cubs for DH split

Cincinnati Reds' Nicholas Castellanos, center, celebrates with Shogo Akiyama, right, and other teammates after scoring the go-ahead game-ending run off a wild pitch from Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel in the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Albert Cseare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel's third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a doubleheader sweep by topping the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati took advantage of another rough performance by Kimbrel (0-1), who got off to a tough start this year before stringing together five consecutive scoreless appearances. The right-hander threw half of his 22 pitches for strikes in his shaky outing against the Reds.

Curt Casali reached on a leadoff walk before Freddy Galvis pinch-ran for the catcher. After Mark Payton struck out swinging, Castellanos walked and Aristides Aquino hit a tying RBI single.

Another wild pitch and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Mike Moustakas, who struck out swinging. But Kimbrel threw a wild pitch while facing rookie José García, bringing home the winning run.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) pitched the seventh for the win.

In the opener, Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 victory.

Darvish (6-1) earned his sixth straight win. He struck out eight and walked two, winning his matchup with Trevor Bauer, one of Cincinnati's best pitchers.

“It was big for sure,” Darvish said of beating Bauer. “He’s amazing this year. I was thinking before the game, ‘I can’t give them more than two runs.’”

The teams combined for five home runs in the second game. Jesse Winker hit a two-run shot, and Casali and Joey Votto connected for solo drives. Ian Happ hit a leadoff homer for Chicago in the first, a fly ball that barely cleared the fence while squeezing past the right-field foul pole, and David Bote launched a two-run shot.

Cubs manager David Ross and coach Mike Borzello and Reds manager David Bell, Votto and Winker all were ejected in the fourth following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens for each side. No punches were thrown.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo watches his solo home run in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Jeremy Jeffress, left, celebrates with Victor Caratini, right, in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, attempts to field the ball as Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, slides into second base after hitting a double in the third inning during a baseball game at Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama (4) takes his lead from first base in the second inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Yu Darvish throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Videoboards pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman prior to a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Credit: Aaron Doster

