Reds take home losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -146, Athletics +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Oakland Athletics looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Cincinnati is 63-68 overall and 31-34 at home. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.05.

Oakland is 56-75 overall and 23-40 on the road. The Athletics have hit 159 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 29 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 87 RBI for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 8-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.