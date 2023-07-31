Reds take on the Cubs after De La Cruz's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (58-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-52, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -123, Reds +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Chicago is 53-52 overall and 27-26 at home. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati has a 30-23 record in road games and a 58-49 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 18 home runs while slugging .488. Yan Gomes is 14-for-38 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley ranks fourth on the Reds with 29 extra base hits (14 doubles and 15 home runs). Matt McLain is 11-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.