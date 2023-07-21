Reds take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -118, Diamondbacks -101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 52-46 overall and 25-26 at home. The Reds have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Arizona has a 28-19 record on the road and a 54-43 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 42-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .286 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI. Matt McLain is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 50 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.