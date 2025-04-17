Reds take on the Mariners with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -117, Reds -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 9-9 overall and 6-5 in home games. The Reds have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.00.

Seattle has a 1-4 record on the road and a 9-9 record overall. The Mariners are sixth in MLB play with 23 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Trevino has three doubles, a home run and five RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Dylan Moore is 11-for-33 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (shoulder), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.