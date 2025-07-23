Reds take on the Nationals after Lux's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Nationals: Mike Soroka (3-7, 5.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -141, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals after Gavin Lux had four hits on Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to the Nationals.

Washington is 41-60 overall and 21-30 in home games. The Nationals have a 29-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 52-50 overall and 24-28 in road games. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 24 home runs while slugging .520. Brady House is 15 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 18 home runs while slugging .483. Matt McLain is 13 for 40 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.