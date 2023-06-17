Reds take road win streak into game against the Astros

Cincinnati Reds (35-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-31, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (3-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -129, Reds +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Houston Astros trying to extend a six-game road winning streak.

Houston has a 20-16 record at home and a 39-31 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Cincinnati is 35-35 overall and 18-17 on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .285 for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 8-2, .255 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (neck), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.