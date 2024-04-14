Reds take road win streak into matchup with the White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak
news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (8-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-12, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -169, White Sox +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 2-12 overall and 1-6 at home. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 4-1 record in road games and an 8-6 record overall. The Reds are 5-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has two home runs, five walks and seven RBI while hitting .290 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-35 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Reds: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami’s grad programs named among nation’s best
2
Highway patrol IDs man who died after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
3
Uber driver shot in Clark County remembered as loving mother, sister
4
WATCH: Video shows Clark County man charged with murder confront Uber...
5
Springfield leaders talk growing Haitian population with federal...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top