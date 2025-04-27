Reds take win streak into game against the Rockies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -154, Rockies +129; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 4-22 overall and 3-8 at home. The Rockies have a 1-17 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 14-13 record overall and an 8-7 record on the road. The Reds have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 8-for-23 with a triple, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .212 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .313 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.