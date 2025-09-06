Reds to stop losing streak in matchup with the Mets

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jonah Tong (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (12-9, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Reds +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into a matchup against the New York Mets after losing three games in a row.

Cincinnati has a 38-34 record in home games and a 70-71 record overall. The Reds are 26-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has gone 31-38 on the road and 76-65 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a .276 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 24 doubles, a triple and five home runs. TJ Friedl is 12 for 42 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 17 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 17 for 45 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .258 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .306 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.