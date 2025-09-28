Reds try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Brewers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (14-11, 3.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Reds +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 96-65 overall and 51-29 at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .258, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 83-78 overall and 38-42 in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 9 for 28 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .269 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 56 walks and 53 RBIs. Miguel Andujar is 11 for 29 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 8-2, .241 batting average, 1.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: William Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.