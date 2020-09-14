Reds visit the Cardinals following Castillo's strong performance

The Cardinals are 12-11 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .454.

The Reds have gone 14-17 against division opponents. Cincinnati has hit 66 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the club with 12, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is slugging .373.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 38 hits and is batting .238.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.