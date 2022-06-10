Reds visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

St. Louis has a 16-11 record at home and a 32-26 record overall. The Cardinals are 24-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 8-20 record in road games and a 20-37 record overall. The Reds are 11-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 3-for-9 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has a .266 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 10 doubles and 11 home runs. Joey Votto is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (hand), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.