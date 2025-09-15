Reds visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (7-12, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Reds +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 41-34 record in home games and a 73-77 record overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Cincinnati is 74-75 overall and 34-41 in road games. The Reds have gone 47-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 22 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a .263 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 24 doubles, two triples and five home runs. Austin Hays is 10 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.