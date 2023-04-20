X

Reds visit the Pirates to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds to open a four-game series

Cincinnati Reds (7-11, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (0-0); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -160, Reds +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Pittsburgh is 12-7 overall and 3-3 at home. The Pirates have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 1-5 on the road and 7-11 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 13-for-38 with five doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Reds. Wil Myers is 11-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (knee), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

