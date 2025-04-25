Reds visit the Rockies to start 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -138, Rockies +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Colorado is 4-20 overall and 3-6 in home games. The Rockies have a 0-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 12-13 record overall and a 6-7 record on the road. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman ranks third on the Rockies with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Jordan Beck is 6-for-16 with a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Lux has five doubles and a home run for the Reds. Austin Hays is 13-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .193 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.