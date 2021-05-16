Reds win again in extras, beat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

The teams combined for 36 runs in the first two games, and early it looked like another big scoring night.

Ryan McMahon hit his ninth homer to put the Rockies ahead 2-0 in the first. Castellanos responded with a two-run shot in the third off Jhoulys Chacin, his 10th.

The pitching took over from there. Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle settled down after the first inning to blank the Rockies on five hits over the next six innings and worked out of a jam in the seventh.

Mahle allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out four in his seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas (heel contusion) did not play. ... OF Scott Heineman was added to the taxi squad for the last two games of the series.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon wasn’t in the starting lineup due to a mild right groin strain suffered Friday night. ... INF Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring) went 2 for 3 for Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday night in a rehab assignment.

LONG TIME, NO START

Jhoulys Chacín, normally in the role of long reliever, made a spot start for Colorado and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. It was his first start for the Rockies since June 28, 2014, and in between he pitched for six teams over six seasons.

Chacin threw 53 pitches and got nine of his 12 outs on ground balls, including one double play. The other three were retired with strikeouts.

