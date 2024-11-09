Reed Bailey scores 24 to lead Davidson over Bowling Green 91-85

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Reed Bailey's 24 points helped Davidson defeat Bowling Green 91-85 on Friday night.
Bailey also had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0). Connor Kochera scored 23 points — 19 in the second half — and added six rebounds. Bobby Durkin shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 20 points.
Javontae Campbell finished with 30 points and four steals for the Falcons (0-2). Bowling Green also got 19 points from Marcus Johnson. Youssef Khayat had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
