Reeling Buckeyes look for answers with No. 4 Illinois ahead

The Buckeyes' slide started Feb. 21 at home against Michigan. Wolverines 7-foot-2 freshman Hunter Dickinson was the difference in the 92-87 loss. Then they allowed a road game against unranked Michigan State to get away because they couldn't hit critical shots down the stretch.

Last Sunday, 6-11 star Luka Garza and Iowa pummeled the Buckeyes, who couldn't build on an early second-half run that briefly got them back in the game. Final score: 73-57.

“We clearly did not have the emotional juice coming in that we normally do,” Holtmann said.

The coach noted the “ridiculously hard” end of the regular-season schedule, with three Top 10 opponents, plus revitalized Michigan State, in the final four games.

“Certainly this is unlike any stretch I’ve been a part of,” he said. “What I’m hoping is that it gets us better, and it’ll be certainly a measure of our ability to handle disappointment and adversity and challenges.”

The Big Ten tournament, which starts Wednesday, will be closely watched, as it will feature six teams currently in the Top 25.

Ohio State point guard CJ Walker said there's no reason for panic.

“Defensively we need to get better — making people miss, making it tougher for the other team just to give ourselves a little more breathing room on offense,” Walker said. “There’s a lot of little things that we need to pay attention to and just refocus on, and I feel like we’ll be fine. I don’t feel like there’s any major issues.”

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, fights for the ball against Iowa's Joe Toussaint, left, and Keegan Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, right, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete