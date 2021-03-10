Regulators expand audit to include payment to former chair

FirstEnergy is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission after being accused of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help pass tainted energy legislation in 2019.

In a separate filing also in November, FirstEnergy disclosed that the $4.3 million payment resulted in the unnamed regulator acting "at the request or for the benefit" of the company. The regulator has been identified as Randazzo.