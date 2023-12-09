Reid's 25 lead Youngstown State past Western Michigan 72-68

Javaughn Hannah finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (2-7). Owen Lobsinger added 17 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan. Jefferson Monegro also recorded 10 points.

Youngstown State hosts Bethany (WV) on Thursday.

Western Michigan travels to Illinois Chicago on Dec. 16.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.