Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

Patrik Laine had two goals, and Gus Nyquist and Emil Bemstrom also scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their eighth straight to the Panthers — including a 9-2 drubbing 16 days ago — and fourth of five games at home. Elvis Merzlikins, who gave up four goals on 11 first-period shots, made 11 stops in the second period before Joonas Korpisalo came in for the third period, stopping 13.

Marchment put the Panthers ahead with a shot from the slot just 32 seconds into the game for his fourth straight game with a goal. Reinhart made it 2-0 with a top-shelf shot from the baseline at 3:23.

Nyquist’s wrister from the blueline put Columbus on the board at 4:20, before Barkov made it 3-1, 32 seconds into a Panthers power-play for his team-leading sixth score with a man advantage.

Reinhart one-timed a perfect pass from Marchment on the rush to make it 4-1, before Laine cut it to 4-2 with seven seconds left in the first period off a steal by Jakub Voracek.

Reinhart’s third goal off a breakaway at 4:27 made it 5-2 before Bemstrom cut into the lead 1:07 later, burying a behind-the-net pass from Jack Roslevic.

Laine pulled Columbus within a goal at 11:45 of the second, but Tippett scored at 17:07 and Weegar hit the net 15 seconds later to make it 7-4. Marchment gave Florida a 8-4 lead 27 seconds into the third period.

NEXT UP

Panthers: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Columbus: At Washington on Feb. 8.

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe, right, tries to clear the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Florida Panthers' Brandon Montourm, left, looks for an open pass as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Florida Panthers' Mason Marchment, center, and Aaron Ekblad defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe, left, chases Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist across the blue line during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, looks for an open pass as Florida Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)