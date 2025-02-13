Reliever Scott Barlow signs with the Cincinnati Reds

Barlow has pitched in 365 big league games, all in relief, over the past seven seasons. He has a 23-21 career record and 58 saves with a 3.49 ERA, and 461 strikeouts in 387 innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 63 appearances for Cleveland last season, when he struck out 68 batters in 55 innings before being released in mid-September. He began his career with Kansas City in 2018, was traded to San Diego during the 2023 season and then dealt to the Guardians the following offseason.

