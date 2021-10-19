Remains of Ohio WWII soldier killed in combat identified

The agency said Emmet Schwartz, 24, of Dover, was killed in an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944, as his 8th Infantry Division unit attempted to capture Obermaubach, Germany. Active minefields in the area prevented the recovery of his body.

Unidentified remains were found in a foxhole by the American Graves Registration Command in 1946 and were buried at a U.S. military cemetery in France.