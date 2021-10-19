dayton-daily-news logo
X

Remains of Ohio WWII soldier killed in combat identified

news
1 hour ago
The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed during combat in Germany during World War II have been identified

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed in combat in Germany during World War II have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday.

The agency said Emmet Schwartz, 24, of Dover, was killed in an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944, as his 8th Infantry Division unit attempted to capture Obermaubach, Germany. Active minefields in the area prevented the recovery of his body.

Unidentified remains were found in a foxhole by the American Graves Registration Command in 1946 and were buried at a U.S. military cemetery in France.

An analysis led to remains believed to belong to Schwartz being disinterred from the cemetery in 2019 and sent to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for examination. Dental and anthropological records along with mitochondrial DNA inherited from his mother led to his identification in July 2019.

Schwarz is scheduled to be buried Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

In Other News
1
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
2
Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed
3
Medway man suffers critical injuries in Saturday night crash in Clark...
4
Route 4 near Springfield closed after motorcycles involved in crash
5
Longtime Clark County Municipal Court clerk dies
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top