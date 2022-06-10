Renacci spent $12M in failed bid against GOP's Mike DeWine

Whaley's primary rival, former Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, raised and spent about $3.2 million.

Overall, incumbent Republicans for statewide office head into fall contests much better positioned financially than their Democratic rivals:

— For attorney general, Republican Dave Yost has roughly $2.3 million on hand, compared with about $130,000 for Democratic state Rep. Jeffrey Crossman.

— For secretary of state, Republican Frank LaRose has $1.9 million in the bank, compared with about $35,000 for Democrat Chelsea Clark.

— For auditor, Republican Keith Faber has almost $1.4 million on hand, compared with $20,000 for Democrat Taylor Sappington.

— For treasurer, Republican Robert Sprague has just under $860,000 in his account, compared with $121,000 for Democrat Scott Schertzer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that a Republican treasurer candidate’s last name is spelled Sprague, not Spargue.