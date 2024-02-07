Reneau, Galloway combine for 51, Leal scores last 5 and Indiana rallies to beat Ohio State 76-73

Galloway made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in an 18-2 run to give Indiana a 71-69 advantage with 2:05 remaining. It was the Hoosiers' first lead since the 16-minute mark of the first period.

Reneau scored 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting and made 10 of 15 free throws to go with a career-high 14 rebounds. Galloway was 9 of 15 from the floor that included three from long range and scored 25 points. Leal finished with six points and six rebounds.

Battle and Roddy Gayle Jr. each scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten), which has lost five straight and eight of its last nine games. Bruce Thornton added 11 points.

Battle, Thornton and Evan Mahaffey combined for 22 points and Gayle chipped in with 15 to help Ohio State build a 42-29 lead at the break. Thornton hit a 3 during a 7-2 spurt to open the second half that stretched the Buckeyes' lead to 49-31 with 17:39 left.

Ohio State shot 50% (14 of 28) in the first half and just 32% (8 of 25) in the second but finished 24 for 27 at the line. Indiana shot 33% (9 of 27) in the opening period and 55% (16 of 29) after halftime. Galloway scored 19 second-half points and Reneau added 16 for the Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6).

Indiana plays at No. 2 Purdue on Saturday. Ohio State hosts Maryland on Saturday.

