Repairs to bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky to take weeks

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, apparently when a truck jackknifed on the bridge and was struck by another truck hauling potassium hydroxide. No injuries were reported. The crash sparked the fire, with 400 gallons of diesel fuel as the main cause, officials said. An undetermined amount of diesel fuel spilled and burned in the fire.

The intense fire left crews with “complicated" jobs to evaluate and repair the damage, Beshear said.

Officials were proceeding on multiple tracks, even as the bridge assessments continued.

“We’re already engaged in securing the supplies, the vendors, the contractors that we know will be needed, regardless of the specific details of the eventual repair work,” Gray said.

Kentucky will request federal assistance for the repairs, he said.

CORRECTS TO POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE NOT POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Covington Police and Covington Fire work an accident and fire scene on the Brent Spence Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Covington, Ky. The Brent Spence Bridge is closed and will be shut down both ways indefinitely. According to the EMA, a box truck with potassium hydroxide caught fire this morning. Flames shot up to the upper deck. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Albert Cesare Credit: Albert Cesare