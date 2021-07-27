Report: Detainees provided violent, provocative video games

Among seven titles provided to youth at Circleville Detention Facility in southern Ohio at a cost of $927.23 were “Need for Speed Heat,” “Midnight Club Los Angeles,” and “Mortal Kombat 11,” according to the office of Ohio Inspector General Randall Meyer, which investigates potential wrongdoing at executive branch agencies.

The report identified a total of $30,039 in “wasteful purchases,” which also included $5,240 in electrical upgrades for a new gaming room and $814 on fishing equipment that was never used, that violated state of Ohio and Youth Services purchasing policies.