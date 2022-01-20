Report: Peloton pauses production on bikes, treadmills

Shares fell nearly 24%, or $7.62 to $24.22 on Thursday on the report.

Peloton plans to pause production of its main stationary bikes for two months, from February to March, according to CNBC, citing confidential documents. The news site said that it already halted production of its more expensive Bike+ in December and will do so until June. It won’t manufacture its main treadmill machine for six weeks, beginning next month. And it doesn’t anticipate making any of its more expensive Tread+ treadmill machines in fiscal 2022, according to CNBC.