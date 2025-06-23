Republican Derek Merrin launches bid for rematch against Rep. Marcy Kaptur

Merrin, 39, launched his latest campaign on X, vowing that "this time, we're going to FINISH THE MISSION." He won the chaotic 2024 Republican primary with the help of Donald Trump's endorsement before losing to Kaptur, 79, by fewer than 2,400 votes.

“I'll fight for the America First agenda, strengthen the border, cut taxes, protect our freedoms — and give Northwest Ohio the bold, conservative leadership it deserves,” he wrote.

Merrin is the third candidate to join the Republican primary in the past few days. Toledo native Alea Nadeem is a self-described “independent-minded conservative,” military veteran and Air National Guard officer from a union family. Wayne Kinsel is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, as well as director of Voodoo Brewing Company in Toledo.

Merrin left Columbus in December due to term limits. He made a splash at the Ohio Statehouse when he led an intraparty rebellion in the House after losing a bitter battle for speaker.

Katie Smith, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement that Kaptur will run on her record of fighting for the working people of northwest Ohio.

“The clown car of a Republican primary has already devolved into infighting and backstabbing,” she said, "and no matter which corporate lapdog who wants to gut Medicaid and Social Security comes out the other end, Marcy will defeat their special interest agenda again because Ohioans know she fights for them.”

Kaptur's is one of three congressional seats in Ohio targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee next year. The GOP also hopes to defeat Reps. Emilia Sykes in Akron and Greg Landsman in Cincinnati.