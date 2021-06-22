Republican reps clashed at eatery over Householder expulsion

“We had a sharp exchange of words, and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” he said. “In a family, you sometimes have disagreements, and we had a disagreement. Mr. Cross and I ended the conversation in about one minute."

Seitz has been among the few GOP members to continue publicly supporting now-former Rep. Larry Householder since a federal affidavit released in July 2020 charged the then-Speaker of the House with federal racketeering. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the time called it the largest bribery scandal in state history.

Householder has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence — even defending himself in front of his colleagues on the House floor last Wednesday — moments before lawmakers cast a 75-21 vote to remove a sitting member from the chamber for the first time in nearly 150 years.

The June 9 altercation is the second time in weeks that Rep. Seitz has been accused of being combative with his colleagues. Rep. Emilia Sykes, the chamber’s highest-ranking Democrat, said the veteran lawmaker “verbally attacked” her during a recent hearing on a controversial voting reform bill he is sponsoring.