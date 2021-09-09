Republicans offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes

Some of the GOP map presented Thursday is almost identical to the Senate Democrats' version, Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said Wednesday.

Witnesses on Thursday chided the commission for rushing the process and urged it to allow for more input from the public and experts.

The commission plans to vote Thursday afternoon on a proposed map for public review, with three public hearings to follow.

The commission held nine public hearings around the state earlier this month looking for input on a new map, which is meant to end the current gerrymandered maps.

A few witnesses defended the maps, saying that it’s fair that Republicans are favored because they make up a majority of Ohio voters.

But an Associated Press analysis found that Republican politicians used census data after election victories 10 years ago to draw voting districts that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years. Voters in Ohio have some of the nation's most gerrymandered maps, the AP found.

Voters approved constitutional amendments in 2015 and 2018 that created a new process for drawing both state legislative and congressional district maps this year and set up the independent commission.

Creating a 10-year map requires a majority vote of the commission, including both Democrats. Creating a 4-year map requires a simple majority of the commission without both Democrats.

